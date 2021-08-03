University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy runs Basic Safety Training for HM Customs Officers

The University of Gibraltar’s Maritime Academy delivered its first Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) refresher course recently.

STCW came into force in 1978 as Governments across the world agreed to standardise training. Known as STCW Basic Safety Training, it is required by all seafarers who are working on board commercial ships or Superyachts.

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy’s five-day Basic Safety Training course enjoys approval from the UK’s prestigious Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and blends theoretical elements with practical activities such as firefighting and personal survival techniques.

The delivery of this and other specialised Maritime training courses is undertaken by the University’s Maritime Academy in collaboration with Stream Marine Training, a UK based provider of maritime courses to the global maritime, oil and gas, renewables and construction industries.

Aaron Lopez, Gibraltar Maritime Academy’s Manager said, “I am delighted to announce yet another major milestone for the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy with the MCA approval of the STCW Basic Safety Training Week (BSW) and STCW Refresher Courses. The BSW will form part of our MCA approved BSc Maritime Science with Cadetship programmes and alongside the Refresher Courses will also be available to the local and international maritime industry. We aim to target the 20,000 crew changes via Gibraltar every year and add another important service to complement the wide spectrum services available in Gibraltar’s diverse Maritime Centre of Excellence.”

For their part, Stream Marine Training’s Group Managing Director, Colin McMurray, said, “We are delighted to see the partnership flourish in such a short time frame. These course approvals set the foundation for future collaboration, building on the strength of both institutions to lever the location of the university together with the course catalogue of Stream Marine Training.”

HM Customs undertook this five-day refresher course across various locations in Gibraltar including the Airport, Europa Pool and the University’s Europa Point Campus. HM Customs Officer, Arthur Asquez said, “This course has given me confidence and skills to tackle a number of potential scenarios which we could quite easily encounter during our daily marine duties at HM Customs - be it on our own vessel or whilst on board a vessel that we could be clearing or searching. The course was very informative, run by instructors that had a great depth of knowledge, all completed in iconic surroundings, without the need to travel abroad, especially in these uncertain times”

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy is keen to capitalise on the 10,000 commercial vessel calls at the port of Gibraltar each year by offering visiting seafarers the opportunity to take advantage of its refresher courses and basic safety training programmes. Similarly, as the cruise industry begins to open up again, the University is also able to provide the necessary mandatory training essential for the crews that make up the hundreds of Cruise Liner calls at the port of Gibraltar each year.