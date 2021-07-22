Cancellation of Large Events

The Government has today said it regrets that it has proceeded to cancel all large events between now and September planned for Government premises.

The only events that will for the moment proceed with will be smaller, seated, ticketed events, and only with patrons being double vaccinated and having had a negative COVID test within the previous 24 hours.

Government is saddened by the fact that it has had to take this step, once the community had for some months been able to once enjoy a more normal social life, but has had to respond to the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases, and in particular recent hospitalisations.

The Ministry of Culture and the Office of Civil Contingencies will be reaching out to event organisers to explain the rationale, and the Ministry will of course assist in holding these events in the future when the situation once again improves.

The Government calls on private bars, restaurants and nightclubs to be cautious in the events that they hold, to strictly control numbers and to ensure that clients are vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test result.

At this point in time the Government says it is not considering introducing legislation to control catering establishments and nightclubs, but this is of course a possibility should cases continue to rise regardless.

'While all of this is inconvenient and burdensome, it is important that we continue to work together, as we have done up to now, in reducing the risk of transmission and once again obliterating COVID-19 in the community.'