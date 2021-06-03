Double Bank Holiday to Mark Platinum Jubilee

The Government has said it is pleased to confirm that it will follow the United Kingdom and commemorate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year with a double Bank Holiday as well as other events.

This means that Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June 2022 will both be Bank Holidays and complete four days to mark the occasion together with Saturday 4 and Sunday 5.

It will be recalled that on 9 September 2015 HM Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning British monarch when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

In 2022, Her Majesty, who is the Queen of Gibraltar in her own right, will celebrate the 70th year of her accession to the throne. This is a remarkable achievement.

Gibraltar has always held special affection and deep respect for the Royal Family and for Her Majesty in particular and the Government says it will be delighted to mark the Platinum Jubilee in this way.