Street Art Mural – Department of Education Façade, Queensway

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MP has today visited the street art mural been produced by Gerry Martinez at the Department of Education Façade, Queensway.

Gerry wanted to create a ‘trompe I’oeil’ effect as if the wall of the building had been knocked down, revealing a garden paradise in which Mother Nature is blessing the earth with her touch, to show the earth is more than just a home, it is a living system and we are part of it. The message behind the mural is that we need to look after our planet because every action carries a consequence.

The mural was selected from a number of entries by the Street Art Committee. Gibraltar Cultural Services, is coordinating the production of these street art murals on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar.