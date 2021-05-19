Minister Daryanani Speaks to the Press About Summer in Gibraltar

The Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Vijay Daryanani MP, has this week been interviewed by National Swiss Broadcast, Channel 5 TV UK and TVE (Television Española), on Gibraltar being on the green list, on its successful vaccination programme and the entry procedure for travellers from the UK.

Minister Daryanani said: “This was another great opportunity to put Gibraltar on the map. As the UK opens up for travel and Gibraltar being on the green list I reiterated that Gibraltar was a safe place for tourists. I also explained the testing procedure at our airport following the advice of the UK Prime Minister and Public Health Gibraltar. We will continue testing people on arrival, it will be a free lateral flow test, which will give you a result within 15 minutes. The safety and security of our people and our visitors, is paramount. I think it is important to keep on promoting Gibraltar in the UK and Spain to safely attract as many tourists as possible. Gibraltar PLC is looking forward to a promising summer and the Government will keep on working to make this happen”.