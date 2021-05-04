Gibraltar Spring Festival 2021 – Spring Visual Arts Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is organising the Spring Visual Arts Competition.

GCS wishes to remind local artists that entries for the Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting, Sculpture and Photographic categories may be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery as from Wednesday 12th May 2021 between 3pm and 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 7pm on Friday 14th May 2021.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

• John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• City Hall, John Mackintosh Square

• E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.culture.gi

All entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from the 25th May to the 5th June 2021.