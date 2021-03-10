Gibraltar Spring Festival 2021 - Spring Visual Arts Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will hold a Spring Visual Arts Competition in May and June 2021 as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival.

The competition will once again see the categories for painting, sculpture, photography and video.

The Visual Arts competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of 25th May 2021. A maximum of five entries may be submitted by each artist but not more than two per category and a £10 per entry fee is applicable. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, except for entries submitted to the Ministry’s art competition for Young Artists.

Prizes to be awarded are:

Painting Award £750

Sculpture Award £750

Photography Award £750

Video Award £750

The Sovereign Art Foundation Award for the Best Young Artist £1,000

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award for the Best Gibraltar Theme £1,000

The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner £3,000

The Overall winner, the Best Gibraltar Theme and the Best Young Artist winning entries will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Mario Finlayson Gallery, John Mackintosh Square

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: www.culture.gi

Entry forms and artworks for the video category may be handed in at the City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, as from Monday 12th April between 9am and 4pm. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 14th April 2021.

Entries for all other categories may be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, as from Wednesday 12th May 2021 between 3pm and 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 14th May 2021.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from the 26th May to the 5th June 2021.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on Tel: 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.