Minister for Health Announces 30,000 COVID 19 Vaccinations Already Delivered and Further Doses on Their Way

The Minister for Health Samantha Sacramento has announced that yesterday, Sunday 21st February, marked exactly six weeks since the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Gibraltar first started.

In this time over 30,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine have now been administered in Gibraltar.

As at close of play on Sunday 21st January, 17,826 people had received a first dose of the vaccine with 12,606 having also received a second dose and therefore being fully vaccinated. A total of 30,432 doses of the vaccine have now been given in Gibraltar.

This coming week will see an increase in the average number of vaccines being given per day with both the vaccination units at St Bernard’s Hospital and at the former Primary Care Centre in the ICC operating at maximum capacity.

A further supply of 12,870 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive in Gibraltar from the UK on an RAF flight this Wednesday which will allow us to maintain this increased rate of vaccination.

Most people in Gibraltar aged 50 and over have now either been vaccinated or had an appointment made for this week.

The GHA invites anyone resident in Gibraltar who is aged 50 and over who has not yet been contacted and who would like the vaccine are now asked to register as soon as possible via:

www.gha.gi/registration-for-over-50s/ or by calling the vaccination helpline on 200 66966.

'The vaccination strategy continues to work down through the age groups. No further key worker groups will be prioritised as we are able to progress quickly with vaccinating everyone now.'

The breakdown of the doses delivered so far are as follows:

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “On behalf of the Government of Gibraltar I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the GHA’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. Delivering over 30,000 vaccines in just six weeks is nothing short of remarkable. This equates to over 50% of the eligible population in Gibraltar now being vaccinated. We must also thank the UK Government for their support in supplying Gibraltar with the vaccine to allow our vaccination programme to continue at pace.”