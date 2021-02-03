Product Recall - Ecover Zero – Non Bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 Litre

The Office of Fair Trading is advising the public that Ecover is recalling bottles of Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 litres with two specific batch codes due to a safety concern.

OFT have said it is aware that a small number of the affected bottles have been sold locally. Ecover is taking this safety risk very seriously, and is recalling affected bottles from retailers and consumers immediately.

The affected bottles contain potassium hydroxide at hazardous levels that can cause the bottle to leak.

Contact with the liquid could result in harm to skin and eyes, including causing skin burns or eye damage. Ecover strongly advises consumers to not to open or use the product until they can confirm that their product is not affected.

Since only certain bottles of this product are affected, consumers can check whether they have an affected bottle and to organise careful collection and a refund by going to www.ecoverukrecall.com

The OFT are advising anyone who is unable to access the website to send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange for them to call you. Alternatively, you can call 0044345 130 2230 (charges will apply but Ecover will be happy to reimburse you). Please do not attempt to contact Ecover via the telephone number found on the product bottle.

You may also contact the Office of Fair Trading for further information on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel: 20071700