COVID Vaccination to be Offered to 16-18 year olds in School and College

The Gibraltar Health Authority has today announced that 16 -18 year olds in education in Gibraltar will be added to the priority list for vaccination.

As the vaccination programme moves through the coming weeks, people in their 50s will be the next age group to be vaccinated along with front line workers from shops and other businesses. Alongside these individuals, young people aged 16 and over who are in education will be offered vaccination before our schools re-open to help further protect older members of our community.

Arrangements for appointments will be made in conjunction with the Department of Education and there is no need for school pupils to register for the vaccine separately as they will be contacted directly through their schools.

An information leaflet explaining the vaccination process which is aimed at 16-18 year olds and explains why the strategy is targeting young people. This has been produced by the GHA and is available on the GHA social media pages as well as in hard copy.

In the event of any pupils in this age group who may have a serious health condition and require additional advice, they are directed to contact the vaccination centre helpline on 200 66966.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said, “In the second week of February the Gibraltar vaccination programme will invite 16-18 year olds who are at school/college to come forward for vaccination. Given the density of the population in Gibraltar and our many multi- generational households, combined with schools re-opening, our aim is to focus as much as possible on preventing the spread of this disease."

Minister for Education, the Hon Prof. John Cortes MP said "Young people typically do not become very unwell with COVID-19, but there is evidence that they can inadvertently spread the disease to others. Vaccinating 16-18 year olds who are at school/college will help protect young people, their teachers and their families.”