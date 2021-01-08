Former PCC to be COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

The former Primary Care Centre on the first floor of the ICC building has been identified as the site to deliver the COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the community.

The premises have kindly been made available at no cost by the Massias family, as landlords of the ICC, for this purpose for three months.

Additionally, they have also permitted free parking at the ICC for one hour for those who are to be vaccinated.

During the course of the last week, GHA teams, supported by colleagues throughout other public sector departments, have been deployed to clean, paint and set up the location ready for the community.

The GHA IT infrastructure has also been set up so that patient GHA medical records are available at the time of vaccination and record updated.