GHA Vaccination Programme Advice on Appointments

As part of the GHA’s vaccination programme, the team at the GHA, supported by colleagues deployed from other departments, are currently contacting people over the age of 70 and those who are clinical to offer them an appointment for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It is important at this time that the general public do not contact the GHA to request an appointment but rather that they wait to be contacted and offer an appointment in order of priority of the criteria that has been set.

The public may of course register their interest online at https://www.gha.gi/covid-19-vaccination-interest-form/

'Once offered an appointment, it is important that on the day of your appointment, you attend your appointment promptly, as there is a very busy schedule. The ICC are offering an hour of free parking for those attending their appointment.

It is even more important that if you are not going to attend your appointment that you cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else so that the vaccines do not go to waste.'