Govt Increasingly Concerned About Continued Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The Government has said it is increasingly concerned about the continued daily rise in active cases of COVID-19 and the serious impact that this has on the ability to provide safe and effective public services.

The situation is continuously monitored and the Government is seriously considering whether further restrictions are necessary in order to curtail the rapid spread of the virus and enable essential services to function safely. The Chief Minister will be seeking advice and convening COVID Platinum again to assess whatever next steps are required.

The current high numbers of active cases and those in self-isolation are putting a serious strain on Gibraltar’s capacity in a number of areas, including in the GHA and other frontline services. It is up to all of us to do our part.

'Remember that whilst you are not yet required to do so by law, staying at home as much as possible and not socialising with those outside your own household is the most effective way to protect yourselves and your friends and family, both from contracting the virus and from becoming close contacts and therefore having to self-isolate.

If this advice is not taken, there may be no choice for the Government but to impose further restrictions. Please, stay at home as much as possible, don’t socialise, wear a mask if you do have to go out in public, keep a safe distance of 2 metres from others and wash your hands as frequently as possible. Together, we can defeat this virus for 2021.'