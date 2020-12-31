Government Confirms Death from COVID-19

The Government says it regrets to confirm the death of a seventh resident of Gibraltar related to COVID- 19.

The deceased was a man, aged between 70 and 75 years old, who had been a close contact and was in self-isolation for 6 days before he became unwell and short of breath. An Ambulance was called in the early hours of this morning but the patient collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to Accident and Emergency. Attempts at resuscitation were unfortunately unsuccessful. The resident died from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce the loss of a resident of Gibraltar today from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

‘On a day that would normally be a cause for celebration, Gibraltar is experiencing an unprecedented spike in active cases of COVID-19 in our community. More than 2000 of us are in self-isolation to try and contain the spread of the virus, which is currently affecting every aspect of our public services. Today’s death is a painful reminder of the worst consequence of this horrible virus. Please, I implore each and every one of you to do your part. For the sake of your loved ones if not your own, stay home. Don’t socialise this New Year’s Eve, wear a mask if you do need to go out in public and wash your hands as often as you can. The vaccine is around the corner. Together, we can win and bring in a better and brighter 2021.’