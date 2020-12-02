2021 Annual Art Competition for Young Artists

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture are inviting local artists to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2021.

Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 12th February 2021.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as at 24th February 2021. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, with the exception of non-winning entries in the 2020 Spring Visual Arts Competition and 2020 International Art Competition.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 24th February to 5th March 2021.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 £500

The Arts Society Sculpture Award £500

All the artworks listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture. There shall also be a People’s Choice Award with a monetary prize of £100.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

• Gibraltar College of Further Education

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

• Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

• The GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

• John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• Or via email from: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on our website http://www.culture.gi

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 10th February 2021 from 3.30pm to 6pm.

For further information please contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.