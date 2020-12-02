Dolphin’s Youth Club Re-opens its Doors

Following a welcomed major refurbishment programme, the Dolphins Youth Club has reopened its doors to continue to serve its members and the community as a whole in a much more welcoming environment.

The refurbishment includes a new roof to the building, new lighting and the removal of rising damp from interior walls amongst other much need works.

The Minister for Youth, the Hon Steven Linares, said: “I would like to thank all those involved in this much needed refurbishment and look forward in welcoming the youth team back to their home in the south district to continue and develop the outstanding work they undertake with the younger generation in our community even during these unprecedented times and always following public health advice”.

For further information or enquiries about Dolphins Youth Club, contact Sarah Wadsworth on 20041948, 54062031 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.