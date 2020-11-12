Britannica Virtual Quiz Show for February

Renowned international historian and author Christopher Lloyd will be teaming up with Gibraltar Cultural Services, as part of a new development and educational initiative that will be delivered in the forthcoming Youth Arts Jamboree programme, in February 2021.

This new venture will be produced by GCS, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism.

Christopher Lloyd has just launched his new book First Britannica Kids Encyclopaedia. Due to the current Covid pandemic and the impact on events and festivals, the author has developed a virtual Quiz Show to engage with his audience and maintain an interactive element.

Full details on the YouTube video in the following link: https://books.britannica.com/virtual-quiz-show/

Christopher is a regular contributor to the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival and the initiative stems from an introduction by the Gibraltar Tourist Board, organisers of the Festival, to GCS prior to Literature Week. As organisers, GCS will reach out to educational establishments to take part, via Zoom, in what promises to be a fun and immersive way to learn about the world. The competition will be aimed at children and young people aged between 8 and 14 years old.

More details on the competition process will be released in due course. For further information, please contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.