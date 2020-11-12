Library Card Design Competition

A competition to select several creative designs for new membership cards for the John Mackintosh Hall Library is being launched by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of Literature Week.

The Library is not only about books, and as an establishment that has been running since the 1960’s is very much part of the community. The Library continues with its efforts to attract new members, make them feel welcome and take on their feedback and proposals where possible. Great efforts have been made to re-evaluate and update processes and its offerings to reflect this. The new Membership Cards are part of these continuing improvements.

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like you to be involved in this process and design an artwork which will be part of the new Library Membership Card.

The designs will need to be of a literary theme or related to the Library. They can also be related to Gibraltar, to reflect the community or represent our culture.

There will be a maximum of four images chosen, at the discretion of the judges, and determined by the quality of the entries. The four designs selected will be used on the new Library Cards.

Each of the four winners will each receive a £100 book voucher.

The John Mackintosh Hall Library remains open, always complying strictly with all Public Health COVID-19 advice.

For more information, conditions of entry and the library card template please contact GCS' Development Unit on Tel 200 49161 or email