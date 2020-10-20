Positive Cases in Schools 20th October 2020

There have been 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools.

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Westside School and one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following schools: St Bernard’s Lower Primary; St Anne’s Upper Primary; and Bayside School.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all three schools and the Department of Education and are in the process of conducting interviews with all relevant individuals. All those identified as close contacts will be required to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Bernard’s Lower Primary

This is the third positive case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous cases. 6 individuals within the school setting (6 lunchtime staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with this third positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

St Anne’s Upper Primary

This is the third case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first cases. 25 individuals within the school setting (3 staff members and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Bayside

This is the fifth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and previous cases. The Contact Tracing Team are in the process of identifying how many individuals within the school setting have been in close contact with the positive case. All will be instructed to self isolate.

Westside

These are the sixth and seventh cases identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases. The Contact Tracing Team are in the process of identifying how many individuals within the school setting have been in close contact with the positive case. All will be instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.