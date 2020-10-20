New B2B Licensed Firm in Gibraltar

Government has confirmed that Relax Gaming has now been licensed in Gibraltar as a B2B supplier. On Friday, Minister Isola met representatives from Relax Gaming to congratulate them on the granting of their new Gibraltar B2B licence and to hear, first hand, about their proposed expansion plans in Gibraltar.

Relax have just announced a supply deal with Gamesys (a major B2C operator already licensed in the jurisdiction).

Relax Gaming CEO Tommi Maijala said: “Securing approval from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority is a key pillar in our growth strategy and we are delighted that all our products and services have been fully certified by the regulator, providing us with new avenues to extend our reach and add significant value to our third-party suppliers. The licence will allow us to push ahead at full speed in our core focus markets and progress deals with the industry’s biggest names. With the landmark partnerships that are already in the pipeline, this next growth phase promises to rapidly expand our market reach.”

In response, Minister for Financial Services, the Hon Albert Isola, said: “I would like to welcome Relax to Gibraltar and I wish them every success. B2B and B2C operators continue to express an interest in licensing in the jurisdiction and this new licence is evidence that Gibraltar is still seen as a key jurisdiction for those wishing to develop their gambling businesses. We wish them every success here.”