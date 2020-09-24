Self Isolation and Testing Requirements for Travellers from ‘Relevant Areas’

Civil Contingencies Emergency Regulations make it a requirement for any person entering Gibraltar, who has been in a ‘Relevant Area’ in the 14-day period preceding entry, to report to Borders and Coastguard Agency or Gibraltar Port Agency if arriving by vessel.

Travellers who declare having been to a ‘Relevant Area’ will be required to adhere to the following conditions:

- Self-Isolate for five days. If you are staying in a hotel, you must remain in your room and not use any of the public areas.

- Do not use public transportation with the exception of a Gibraltar Taxi booked via the Gibraltar Taxi Association – Tel: 20070027 / email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a ‘Relevant Area’. Call 111 (or 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111) as soon as you reach the address where you will be isolating.

- If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed.

- You must be swabbed on Day 1 and again on Day 5.

- If you are not registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority you can email any of the clinics below to arrange a private swab. You must consent to the clinic advising 111 of your result.

Maritime Medical Services Ltd – Tel: 00350 54075070 – email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

College Clinic – Tel: 00350 2007777 – Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Specialist Medical Clinic – Tel: 00350 20049999 – Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

We Care - Tel: 00350 20041448 - Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Exempt countries

All EU countries, United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of man, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China.

Stays under 5 days

Those who are travelling to Gibraltar for less than 5 Days will also be subject to a test on Day 1. There will also be a requirement to conduct a second test between Day 3 to 5. You must stay at your accommodation until the second test is carried. If the second result is negative, the self-isolation conditions will be lifted. If you are staying in a hotel, you must remain in your room and not use any of the public areas.