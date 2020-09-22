Online Passenger Locator and Relevant Area Form

The Government has today introduced an online passenger locator and ‘Relevant Area Form’, that will replace the existing manual forms.

The government will use the information provided in the forms:

1. Contact the individual, if they or someone they have travelled with develops coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

2. Identify travellers arriving from ‘relevant areas’ and act where someone has been to a ‘relevant area’ and is unwilling to get tested for Covid-19 or is refusing to self-isolate.

A ‘relevant area’ means a country, area or territory outside the European Union but does not include the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man. Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican. It also excludes the list of countries included in the Schedule (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China).

Passengers will only be able to complete this form once they have checked in and been allocated their seat number.

This is a free service. You do not need to pay another website or business to provide your contact details for you.

The legal requirement to complete the COVID-19 locator form and to report if you have been in a ‘relevant area’ in the 14 days period preceding entry into Gibraltar is covered under Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Passenger Locator Form) Regulations 2020 and Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus Infection Risks Mitigation and Control Measures) Regulations 2020 respectively.

The form and further information can be found at: www.passengers.egov.gi