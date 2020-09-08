Second Phase of Gustavo Bacarisas Street Art Murals

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Heritage and Culture, has announced the second phase of the creation of the Gustavo Bacarisas street art murals.

This street art initiative is the brainchild of Ronnie Alecio who together with UK street artist Jupp will be depicting the work of Gibraltar’s National artist Gustavo Bacarisas.

The murals aim to celebrate the work of Gibraltar’s Freeman of the City and one of its most renowned artists. These murals take inspiration from Gustavo Bacarisas’ work, specifically figures depicted in his series of Lunettes showing everyday people at work or leisure. The proposal is supported by the Street Art Committee which includes representatives from the Heritage Trust and several Government Departments including Town Planning.

The concept has been further extended in other areas of Gibraltar including Town Range, Main Street and Landport Tunnel at Casemates. This will support the Government’s street art initiative in line with its urban regeneration and cultural development programmes. The first image of this second series has already been completed in Town Range.

Anyone wishing to produce street art murals should first contact the Street Art Committee on 20069122.

Minister for Heritage and Culture John Cortes commented, “We have seen how our street art project is adding life to our urban areas. Art is bringing our Heritage to life all around us, and there’s a lot more to come.”