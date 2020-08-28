Environmental Agency - Food Safety Alert

The public is advised of the ongoing recall of the following product:

Brand: Eat Natural

Product: Brazil and sultana with peanuts and almonds

Best Before End Dates: Aug 2020, Sep 2020, Oct 2020, Nov 2020, Dec 2020, Jan 2021, Feb 2021, Mar 2021, Apr 2021, May 2021 & Jun 2021

Size: 35g Bar 96003787, 4x 35g Multi-pack 5013803666712, 50g Bar 50676262, 3x 50g Multi- pack 5013803666149, 12x 50g Counter pack 50138803621247, 20x 50g Assorted Mix Pack 5013803666385

Eat Natural have decided to withdraw and recall this product due to the possible presence of Salmonella, originating from a third-party supply of ingredient. Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. It is important to note that no outbreak of Salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar and the action taken is precautionary.

The recall does not affect any other products from their brand. Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale which will subsequently be destroyed. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.

Consumer advice: Do not eat this product.

Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected product with the identified best before date(s) of the Brazil and sultana with peanuts and almonds bars.

• Return the product(s) to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Environmental Agency on Tel 20070620 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.