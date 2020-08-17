HM Customs Seize 4600 Cartons of Cigarettes

HM Customs Enforcement units have seized two vehicles with 4600 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when two vehicles were spotted driving at speed into the area of Mons Calpe Road/Emerson’s Place.

HM Customs said that land and marine units were deployed to the area and individuals were seen jumping onto small rigid inflatable boats. Both vehicles were left with the boot doors open and loaded with master cases of cigarettes inside. A search of the area revealed some more cases of cigarettes scattered amongst the rocks.

In total officers seized 4600 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

HM Customs have said investigations continue.