Stained Glass Window Design Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Heritage and Culture, is launching a competition for the design of a stained glass window that will adorn and enhance the Central Hall.

The Central Hall was originally built as a church, known as South Barracks Chapel, ceasing to be such in the mid 1900s. The Eastern end of the church housed the Altar against the backdrop of a trio of stained glass windows. The windows remain, but the stained glass does not. It is the stained glass that will be the subject of this competition. The project is supported by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

Individual artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design. They are required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration. The design will need to take into account the overall building and the structural elements of the window.

A panel of judges will select the winning entry, with the design in turn created into a full scale window that will be on permanent display at the Central Hall.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is very enthusiastic about this project given that the Central Hall is currently being refurbished and will soon become a prominent venue in Gibraltar’s cultural and social calendar. A full size stained glass window will enhance this historic site further and also contribute to the growth of Gibraltar’s cultural identity.

Entry forms, rules and templates are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on www.culture.gi

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 25th September 2020.

For any enquiry please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.