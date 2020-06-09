Govt Welcomes Positive Engagement with Officials of the Government of Spain

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar says it welcomes the positive and cordial engagement today with officials of the Government of Spain in the context of an initial contact for exploratory discussions relating to the post-Brexit relationship between Gibraltar and Spain and the EU.

The talks, which involved delegations from Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar were held in Malaga.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, headed the Gibraltar delegation which also included the Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia MP, Attorney General Michael Llamas QC and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The Chief Minister said: "I welcome that we have had a very positive engagement with Spanish Government officials. The discussions took place in a cordial and constructive atmosphere.

"All key issues were discussed and there are clearly areas where some significant progress can be made. These include the issues of mobility, which has long been a point of unnecessary friction for citizens, and a wider agenda of engagement designed to continue to resolve matters which have long dogged our relationship. The discussions will resume before the end of this month."