Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Star Flyer'

The Cruise Liner “Star Flyer” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 8th April 2020.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, provisions, spare parts, discharge garbage and undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.

Government has said its efforts are very much concentrated on tackling the COVID 19 crisis. However, it is already looking ahead and has created Task Force Future which is tasked with evaluating and preparing Gibraltar to be best positioned as and when the economy begins to return to normality. As confirmed in the Government’s press release announcing the creation of Task Force Future, the Port is one of the areas which is considered critical to our economy. The Government considers it important to develop a strategy to be triggered quickly and efficiently demonstrating that Gibraltar is once again open for business. Maintaining a link with and service to the cruising industry in the safe manner proposed with technical calls such as the ones by cruise liners Viking Sea earlier this week and Berlin on 6 April is a vital part of that strategy.