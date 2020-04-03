Refuse Collection Times

The general public is advised that due to Covid-19 contingencies, the refuse collection workforce is working on a reduced workforce and new shift pattern so as to ensure social distancing and the continuation of this critical service in coming weeks.

The refuse collection times have been re-arranged as follows:

All locations are now being collected between 8 pm and midnight throughout the week, except on Saturday evenings when there will be no collection of refuse.

The general public are requested to dispose of their refuse during the afternoon and prior to 8pm to ensure that their refuse gets collected in a timely manner during these unprecedented times.