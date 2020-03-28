GHA to Assess Spread of Coronavirus in Gibraltar

Coronavirus (COVID-19) represents the biggest challenge to Gibraltar in recent history. It could affect any of us. The Gibraltar Health Authority is responsible for keeping Gibraltarians safe from disease and it needs to collect as much information as possible to steer us through this crisis.

In order to do so, the GHA needs to test a proportion of the population of Gibraltar for Coronavirus, to assess the prevalence of the virus in the population.

Some of us will be receiving phone calls from the GHA over the coming days, asking that we participate in the survey. The caller will explain the procedure fully, but the aim is to make it as easy as possible to participate.

It is extremely important to co-operate fully, as the information gathered will be crucial for the GHA to assess the current situation and plan further action. Your result will of course be made available to you.

Remember, your participation will help to save lives.

The GHA would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Gibraltar for their incredible support in the face of the Coronavirus crisis. We are ONE and we will beat this virus.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: ‘This initiative will allow the GHA to know how far the virus has already spread in our community and enable us to plan the best course of action to take in the days and weeks ahead. If you receive a phone call, please co-operate with the medical professionals and be part of Team Gibraltar. Be in no doubt, having this data will save lives.’