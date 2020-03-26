Gibraltar Youth Service Provides Expressive Outlet for Young People During Isolation

The Gibraltar Youth Service delivered its first digital online youth work session Tuesday evening. The virtual session focusing on mindfulness and creative art provided the young people participating with a platform to use their imagination and expression.

Young people signed up to the online video session through the Youth Service Facebook page and for those without resources, youth workers made up art packs and delivered them to their doors to ensure everyone could participate.

The session was well attended by young people and everyone engaged in the creative process by sharing their work and offering positive feedback and interpretation on each other’s expressive piece.

During these difficult and challenging times, the Youth Service say they want to continue to reach out to young people in our community by offering a variety of online sessions that will include art and quizzes amongst other games and activities. These activities will be designed and delivered by the simple method of downloading the “Zoom” App.

To find out more about the sessions on offer, the Youth Service we will be updating their Facebook page regularly where you can express your interest in a particular activity and a meeting request will be sent to you to join at the designated time and date of the session.