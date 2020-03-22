Rooke Coronavirus Drive-Thru

A new drive-through Coronavirus Testing Centre has been opened by the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) at Rooke on Queensway.

This is to help protect the health of our community during the COVID-19 outbreak and will be accessible to those with an appointment, after making contact with the COVID GHA team. Only those asked to attend will be swabbed.

The Rooke site has been chosen as it is conveniently close to most of the population, access will be via Admiral Rooke Road, by the Parcel Post Office.

People will be invited to drive through Rooke, where swabs will be taken by staff in protective clothing, whilst remaining in their vehicle. It also mitigates the risk of spread from those infected with the virus from attending St Bernard’s Hospital or the Primary Care Centre for the test.

Invitees will be asked to bring their GHA card as a form of identification. Opening hours of the new Rooke drive-through will be from 10am to 2pm; the hours will be reviewed to meet demand.