Cultural Online Programming Next Week

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 23rd March 2020.

The programme will support the community in terms of entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The programmes will be dispersed throughout the day, Monday to Friday as follows:

Monday 23rd March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Julian Felice and Dominique Searle

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Rama Mani and Simone Weinberger

Tuesday 24th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am ‘Cosmos’ Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla at GEMA

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Daniel Feetham

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Nalanie Chellaram and Molly Bedingfield

Wednesday 25th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Music Videos featuring Jetstream

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring James Torrente and Minerva Santini

2pm Music Videos featuring Jetstream

Thursday 24th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Mary Chiappe

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Kathryn Temple and Bakhtiar Amin

Friday 25th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am ‘A Passport to our Future’ Exhibition by Karl Ullger at GEMA

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Janet Howitt

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Claudia Le Feuvre and Fiona Young

The general public can view these programmes online via www.culture.gi and www.gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

Minister for Public Heath, The Hon Dr John Cortes who is also Minister for Culture said:

‘Culture is what makes a people what it is. This initiative of taking Culture home is a wonderful way of entertaining us and of cementing our identity at this time. I am grateful to all those taking part - and was pleased to take a few minutes to read a story!’