Short Story Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle and the Department of Education will hold a Short Story Competition as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2020.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work, in any subject.

There will be six categories as follows:

A. School Years 4 to 5 (250-350 words)

B. School Year 6 to 7 (250-350 words)

C. School Years 8 to 10 (450-550 words)

D. School Years 11 to 13 (500-1000 words)

E. Adults (must not exceed 1000 words)

F. Best story in Spanish Language (must not exceed 1000 words)

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1,000 and a trophy.

Additionally, the winner in each category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winners in the Adults and Best Story in Spanish language categories will receive a one year online digital subscription to the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• Schools and the Gibraltar College

• The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

• Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street

• online on www.culture.gi

Works may be handed in at Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street between 9am to 4.30pm, and Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Tuesday 10th March 2020.

For any inquiries please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.