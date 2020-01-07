Gibraltar Youth Service – London Trip 2020

On Wednesday 1st January 2020 twelve young people and four Youth & Community Workers from Gibraltar Youth Service embarked on a five-day residential trip to London.

The trip was the culmination of months of hard work by the young people and staff alike.

Young people were selected based on their good behaviour and positive participation during youth club sessions over a long period of time with representation of members from Youth Centre, Plater, Laguna and Dolphins Youth Club. Throughout the project these young people showed creativity, commitment and an unmatched enthusiasm.

During the initial period the group met weekly for team building activities, planning of the trip and the organising of community based initiatives with a view to the group of young people acknowledging the value of giving back to their community. The group participated in Clean up the World, organising community events and preparing and delivering winter food hampers to the community in December.

The leisurely activities of this trip allowed the young people to experience the culture and excitement of being in Central London. Some of the places visited included; the London Eye, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeon, River Thames and Westfield Shopping Centre amongst many others.

The Gibraltar Youth Service would also like to acknowledge the kind donation from the Kusuma Trust in support of this great initiative.