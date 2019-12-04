Christmas Card Competition 2019: Presentation of Awards

His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ, and Mrs Davis, in association with the Department of Education, presented awards to the winners, runners-up and the highly commended of the 2019 official Christmas Card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

Along with His Excellency the Governor, the judges included Mrs Davis, The Hon Mr Gilbert Licudi, Mr Darren Grech and Mr Ludovic Leroy.

There were 505 entries, and again the standard this year was amazing.

Winner: Mathieu Busto - St Anne’s Middle School

Runner up : Isabelle Henry - Loreto Convent

Runner up : Nooran Tizniti - St Bernard’s Middle School

Highly Commended:

Lauren Brooks - St Joseph’s Middle School

Isabella Messina - St Anne’s Middle School

Mia Lara - St Bernard’s Middle School

Emilia Astesiano - Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School

Ricard Caro Gandia - St Bernard’s Middle School

Noa Sanchez Cano - Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School

Maisie Andlaw - St Bernard’s Upper Primary School

The Winner received an Apple 9.7-inch iPad, kindly donated by Newton Systems Ltd.

The Winner along with the two runners-up and seven highly commended contestants were invited to lunch with His Excellency and Mrs Davis at The Convent.