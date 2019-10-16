New Online Service for International Driving Permits

Drivers will soon be able to apply online for an International Driving Permit (IDP). Within the next two weeks, a new online service will make it possible for members of the public to apply for and to pay for an IDP via www.gibraltar.gov.gi

The new online service will allow applicants to differentiate and choose between countries such as France and Portugal which require a 1968 IDP and those, such as Spain, that need a 1949 IDP. The portal will provide all the necessary advice so that applicants will be directed to apply for the correct IDP for the countries that they intend to visit.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: ‘This online service will make it much easier for drivers to apply for an International Driving Permit without the need for them to queue at the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Centre. It will also be a useful way of providing the appropriate advice so that drivers apply for the correct IDP. I am grateful to the staff of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department and the IT and Logistics Department for all the work they have put into this project.’