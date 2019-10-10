RGP Warns of New Phishing Scam

The Royal Gibraltar Police is advising the public to be wary of a phishing email being circulated in the name of HM Revenue and Customs UK.

This is a scam utilised by cyber delinquents to trick unsuspecting victims.

Despite the wording and appearance, this is not an official email and the RGP advise anyone receiving these messages not to click on the link provided, as this will allow the scammers to perpetrate their illegal endeavour.

A giveaway of its fraudulent intent is the sender’s e-mail address.

The RGP’s ongoing generic advice is that members of the public should not respond to emails or text messages from persons they are unacquainted with, particularly when these include unknown hyperlinks or originate from locations in which they have no families, friends or business relationships.