Meet The Determined! - Special Olympics Start Wednesday 18th Sept

The 34th Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games will be held from Wednesday 18th September to Friday the 20th September. The Games kick off at 6pm at the Victoria Stadium with the usual opening ceremony and athletics competition.

The Gibraltar athletes will be joined this year by a team from Special Olympics Isle of Man and a team from Algeciras for the football competition.

This year will debut a golf event involving a morning workshop at the San Roque Club on Thursday morning, presented by Mark Emery, and followed by a competition. A 5-a-side football event will also take place later that day at 5pm at the GSLA Bayside Sports Complex.

On Friday morning there will be a 10-pin bowling competition in the Kings Bowl starting at 10 am and on that evening the usual swimming competition and closing ceremony in the GSLA pool from 6pm. The Games will then be rounded off with the usual barbecue at the Retreat Centre from 8 pm.

Many people will have seen the #MeetTheDetermined videos and posters, sponsored by the Ministry of Equality, some of which have appeared on bus shelters around Gibraltar. They can be seen on the SOG facebook and twitter social media platforms and highlights the achievements of some of the individual athletes from Special Olympics Gibraltar.

Special Olympics Gibraltar warmly invites members of the public to support the athletes at the opening ceremony and in the competitions, with no charge and no tickets required, and to see for themselves what Special Olympics is all about.