The Insight Project

This week has seen the Insight Project continue with local DJ Stuart Santos visiting Laguna Youth Club.

Music is a big part of the youth club sessions and Youth Workers wanted to give the members an opportunity to learn the basics of DJing and the chance to express themselves with music.

Participants were given a tutorial and presentation prior to using the equipment and were then given time to implement any of the skills they learned. This is the first of several DJ sessions as part of the Insight Project with participants hoping to improve and develop their skills over the course of three months.

For further information on becoming a youth club member, or for any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20078637.