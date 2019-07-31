Photo Competition for Lottery Tickets

A photographic competition to select new images to be printed on Gibraltar Government lottery tickets has been launched by the Ministry of Finance, Treasury Department and the Ministry of Gaming, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

Lottery tickets will feature an image that is different for every draw and the intention is to use the winning selection of photographs on lottery tickets as from January 2020. A total of 24 photographs will be selected.

The competition is open to all members of the public and participants can enter up to 6 photographs. Themes should be related to Gibraltar and winners will receive £50 for each selected photograph. The adjudication to select the winning images will be undertaken by a cross-section of representatives from the Gibraltar Photographic Society, HMGoG and members from the Lottery Committee.

The deadline for the submission of entries is 30th August 2019. Full details on how to participate and downloadable entry forms are available on:

https://www.egov.gi/file_repository/forms/treasury/LotteryPhotoCompetition2020v2.pdf

Alternatively, further information is available from the Treasury Department’s Currency Section on 200 48386.