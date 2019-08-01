Tuna Season Re-opens with Enhanced Quota

The Tuna fishing season re-opens on 6th August after a temporary stop introduced on 19th July. The season will end on 15th October, unless the total allowable catch is reached earlier.

In today’s Gazette, the Government also increased the quota from 15.5 tonnes to 16.74, reflecting an increase in quotas allowed by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT). So far 14.392 tonnes of tuna have been caught meaning that the total amount left following the new quota will be approximately 2.35 tonnes.

As from next season and in order to improve management of the Gibraltar tuna quota, which is applicable only in BGTW, all vessels holding tuna fishing licences will be required to have an active Automatic Identification System (AIS) and provide evidence of catches being made within BGTW.

At the same time, and following also the recommendations of the Fishing Working Group, two species have been given total protection from fishing in BGTW, the Small Spotted Catshark Scyliorhinus canicula and the Brown ray Raja miraletus, which will mean that all species of sharks, skates and rays are now given full protection in BGTW.