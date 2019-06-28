Gibraltar 2019 Natwest International Island Games

The Organising Committee of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games has announced Casais (Gibraltar) Limited as a Platinum Sponsor.

The announcement has been welcomed by Fabian Vinet, Head of Commercial Operations for the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games, who said:

“Casais are leaders in the construction field and have had a strong presence in Gibraltar since 2005. We are privileged to have them join the list of successful companies that have partnered with us as Platinum-level sponsors and, in doing so, helped in delivering what I have no doubt will be the best Island Games to date. The Games are just days away but there has been a committed team of individuals working hard behind the scenes for the last two years. I would like to place on record our thanks to the Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, as well as the Chief Minister, HM Government of Gibraltar and NatWest International as the title sponsors for their formidable support. From my perspective, it has been a real pleasure to engage with all the corporate partners and the team at Casais have offered their enthusiastic support, which we are most grateful for. I am sure that the excellent sporting facilities, the hard work of organisers and volunteers, the Calentita food festival and the concerts at Casemates Square, coupled with the warmth of the people of Gibraltar, will deliver to all participants and visitors not just a memorable week, but the biggest and most spectacular sporting event ever held on the Rock.”

Speaking on behalf of Casais (Gibraltar) Limited, Managing Director Helder Silva, commented:

“Being part of an international construction conglomerate with over sixty years of tradition, Casais has the flexibility to mobilise staff from different locations and projects in order to maximise our deliverability within Gibraltar, where we currently have a team of almost 750 employees. We at Casais have always supported the local community in various projects and activities and we were thrilled when the invitation came to sponsor the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games, which we immediately and gladly accepted.”