Shell Takes Next Step on LNG at the Port of Gibraltar

The energy giant is applying for an LNG bunkering licence at the port, Shell’s Arjan Stavast tells delegates at the Maritime Week Gibraltar conference.

Confirmation that Shell will further build on its relationship with the Port of Gibraltar over the provision of LNG followed yesterday’s disclosure from John Ghio, Deputy Captain of the Port, Gibraltar Port Authority, that an application from an LNG bunkering operator was ‘imminent’. The legislative framework for the licensing of LNG bunkering is already in place in Gibraltar and the code of practice has been drafted.

In May of this year, Gibraltar’s LNG-fuelled power plant officially opened. Under a supply agreement signed between Shell and the Government of Gibraltar in 2016, the energy major delivers gas via ship to an LNG terminal for use in the plant which supplies electricity to the local population.

As Arjan Stavast, Shell’s Head of Business Development Europe – Marine LNG, told conference delegates today, a small-scale LNG carrier supplies LNG to the Gibraltar terminal approximately twice a month during the night, to minimise any disruption to port activities.

Stavast emphasised that, should an LNG licence be granted, any LNG bunkering will be entirely separate from activities related to the LNG power plant and LNG fuel supply at the port will only be carried out by ship-to-ship transfer.

In a very informative and dynamic session on marine LNG at the conference, which also included contributions from Tom Strang, SVP Maritime Affairs, Carnival Corporation, and Claudia Beumer, Sales and Marketing Manager, Wartsila Netherlands BV, Stavast highlighted Shell’s commitment to LNG-fuelled shipping.

‘We want to keep investing in LNG, and there is tremendous potential for LNG bunkering in Gibraltar.’

The Gibraltar Government’s Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi QC, welcomed the announcement by Shell that it will be applying for an LNG bunkering licence in Gibraltar. He said: ‘Following the successful work done by Shell with the Gibraltar Government to create the LNG terminal for the supply of fuel to our new generating station, we now look forward to working with Shell on the development of the Gibraltar Port as a venue for LNG bunkering.

‘LNG is a cleaner fuel with significantly less emissions than conventional marine fuels. Any steps taken to improve environmental efficiency must be positive news. We acknowledge the trust and confidence that Shell continues to place on the Port of Gibraltar.’