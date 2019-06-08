Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2019

Her Majesty The Queen has granted the following National Honours:

Dr Rene Arthur Beguelin to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to health in Gibraltar.

Mr Frances Clive Carreras to be an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Gibraltar.

Miss Alice Mascarenhas to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to media, culture and the arts in Gibraltar.

Mr Horace Gafan to be awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the ship repair industry in Gibraltar.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:

Mr Barry Hope for services to the Office of the Governor.

Ms Pilar Rodriguez for services to the Community in Gibraltar.