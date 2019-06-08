Launch of new RGPO website www.post.gi

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office has announced that its new and refreshed website www.post.gi is now live.
The key features of the website are :
· Postage Price Calculator
· Track and Trace System
· Online Custom Declaration Forms
· Pillar Box locations in Gibraltar
· Post Box rental information and application forms
· General RGPO information (including list of services, contact details, dangerous goods information and opening hours.)
There is a long list of small but impactful changes, all to make the experience of the site more user friendly. The site is mobile friendly and includes website accessibility features through-out.