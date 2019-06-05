Virgin Bet Launches with Gibraltar Base

Gamesys Group, an independent gaming software developer and operator, has launched its Virgin Bet Sportsbook in the UK market.

Virgin Bet investors and management chose to launch the business from Gibraltar following years of successful operations with other ventures and it being the only jurisdiction which has guaranteed market access to the UK in the event of the UK and Gibraltar leaving the EU. Existing offices, staff and technical infrastructure are already located in Gibraltar.

Minister for Commerce, the Hon. Albert Isola MP, said: "We maintain that Gibraltar is a leading jurisdiction from which to operate a remote gambling business. A large number of existing operators, despite Brexit challenges, continue to maintain faith in the jurisdiction and this is shown by the increase in start-up businesses aimed both at the UK and non-EU international jurisdictions.”

Gamesys’ Gibraltar Marketing Director Simon Mizzi said: "We’re excited to launch Virgin Bet (www.virginbet.com) into the world’s most competitive sportsbook market, and we feel that Gibraltar is the perfect location for us to base our operations.”