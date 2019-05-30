Gibraltar National Celebrations Classical Concert

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the details for this year’s Celebration of Opera. The concert will be held on Thursday 20th June 2019 at The Convent Ball Room at 8pm.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, who organises this concert on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar, has been fortunate to acquire the services of the following performers:

Grazia Doronzio - soprano

David Astorga - tenor

Elizabete Sirante - piano

The programme includes:

Famous arias, duets and operatic songs by G. Donizetti, P. Mascagni, G. Puccini, G. Verdi.

A Society’s spokesperson commented, ‘We feel very privileged to close the 20th Anniversary Philharmonic Society’s season with such a magnificent programme. As always, we are committed to bringing world class artists to Gibraltar and making classical music accessible to everyone.’

Tickets priced at £20 are on sale from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town, the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or online at www.buytickets.gi

Further information is available from the Society by telephone on 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street.