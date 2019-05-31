Govt Announces Sale of Flats at Bob Peliza Mews

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has today announced the sale of the flats at Bob Peliza Mews, the second estate in this phase of the affordable housing scheme.

Bob Peliza Mews will be located on the North Mole, on part of the site of the current electricity generating station. Govt have said that now that the new North Mole Power Station is established, the old power station can be decommissioned and demolished at the end of this year. This will provide the land for the construction of this new housing estate which is envisaged to commence during the first half of 2020.

This latest development will provide 482 homes in total, significantly, this project will also provide a block of rented accommodation by way of 83 purpose built flats for the elderly. This will have a dedicated entrance from Europort Avenue and their parking spaces will be directly underneath the blocks.

Of the 399 flats for sale in this estate, the breakdown is as follows:

· One-bedroom flats – 9

· Two-bedroom flats – 86

· Three-bedroom flats – 221

· Four-bedroom flats-80

· Five-bedroom flats – 3

Prices for the flats will be available as from the 8th July, applying the same costing formula as for HassanCentenaryTerraces. These flats will be offered for sale on a 100% basis and can also be purchased on a 50 /50 basis with no advantage being derived by purchasing 100%.

The sale of homes at Hassan Centenary terraces commenced on the 24th April when applicants began to be contacted. So far, Gibraltar Residential Properties Limited have contacted 172 applicants for these and are continuing the process.

The priority for sale will remain the same as for Hassan Centenary Terraces and those who release Government rental flats will have priority as this in turn provides for homes to be returned to the rental stock for those who cannot afford to purchase. Eligibility criteria and priority of allocation remains as previously announced.

To date, the number of affordable homes that have been offered for sale in this development and HassansCentenaryTerraces are 1147 homes. Government have said it will be announcing the third estate in this phase of affordable housing developments at the end of June.

"This is part of the continuing policy of the Government to provide homes for our people. It will be recalled that 564 homes have been constructed at Beach View Terraces, 331 at Mons Calpe Mews (including 69 for the elderly at Sea Master Lodge) and a further 73 flats for the elderly were also provided at Charles Bruzon House. In addition to this, a further 266 homes, mainly former MOD properties, have been put out to tender. This takes the total to 1234 homes which have been made available for our people so far."

There will be a dedicated website for sale at www.bobpelizamews.gi and it will contain all relevant information.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP said “This is once again a magnificent project for Gibraltar. This next phase in the affordable housing scheme will allow us to continue to provide homes in our community. We know that there is a great demand for this, the figures are clear from the interest already shown for those wishing to purchase at Hassans Centenary Terraces which was almost four times as much as the number of flats available to sell, this shows that we have proved the development right and that we have properly understood the market. The allocation criteria which gives priority to those who release government flats and the construction of rental accommodation will have a significant knock on effect on the rental stock that will become available, in turn providing those in our community who are unable to purchase."

The Hon The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said: “The Government continues to deliver on its manifesto commitment to provide homes for our people. We have already made available, through the tender process, hundreds of homes that were released by the Ministry of Defence. In addition to this, hundreds of affordable homes have been constructed at Beach View Terraces, Mons Calpe Mews and Charles Bruzon House. This included purpose built flats for the elderly. It is very fitting that the new estate is called Bob Peliza Mews after Sir Robert Peliza who served as Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Speaker of the House.”

The Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said “I am delighted that our Government continue to provide for our community. Housing is a fundamental cornerstone, and the provision of housing is a priority for us. This new estate will provide homes for those who wish to purchase, and additionally, within the same estate will also provide rental homes for our elderly community, a model we successfully pioneered at Mons Calpe Mews, and which we know will significantly improve the lives of those who will live there. Thanks to teams of all involved in making yet another housing project a reality, more people will now be done step closer to owning their new homes."

The flats will be allocated in the following order of priority: