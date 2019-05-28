University signs MOU with Cambridge Assessment English

The University of Gibraltar’s Europa Point Language Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cambridge Assessment English and Exams Andalucía.

The agreement means that the University is now an approved provider of Cambridge Assessment English examinations and tests and those studying English will now be able to use the University as an exam preparation centre.

During a plaque unveiling ceremony at the University, Rebecca Moon said “This collaboration is another positive step for the Europa Point Language Centre. We are now the only approved Preparation Centre and Examination Venue for Cambridge Assessment English Exams and Tests in Gibraltar. Students now have the opportunity to prepare for and take globally recognised English language examinations and tests with us.”

For his part, Alejandro del Nogal, Business Development Support Manager for Cambridge Assessment English said “This agreement represents a collaboration between ourselves and the University of Gibraltar and makes it easier for students to access a globally-recognized qualification and improve their English proficiency.”

Jonathan Baum, the Director of Exams Andalucía, added “this Memorandum places the EPLC at the forefront of Higher Education institutions offering candidates from Gibraltar and beyond the option of preparing for and taking the most prestigious and most widely recognised English language certification in the world.”

The University of Gibraltar’s Europa Point Language Centre was launched in 2018 and is fast becoming the destination for those seeking to improve their English and Spanish skills for general or specific purposes.